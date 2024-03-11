CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified by MHA Today: Sources

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, March 11.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 11, 2024 04:53 PM IST

According to sources familiar with the matter told news agency ANI, the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, March 11. The CAA, enacted in December 2019, aims to grant citizenship to eligible migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan belonging to six 'minority' communities. The CAA, passed in December 2019 and enforced on January 10, 2020, aims to provide citizenship to eligible migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan belonging to six minority communities. The absence of notified rules has hindered the implementation process despite its enactment. CAA-NRC Row: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says, ‘Will Not Let Anyone Take Away Citizenship of People As Long as I Am Alive’.

CAA Rules Announcement Expected Today

