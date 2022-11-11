In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar's Bhagalpur, a passenger was seen lying on his stomach on the railway tracks as a goods train passed over him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen lying flat oKahalgaon stationn his stomach as he tries to save himself from the goods train that passes over him. According to reports, the incident took place at Kahalgaon station. Questions are being raised on the railway administration and system. Viral Video: Drunk Man Gets Bitten by Python While Going Fishing in Jharkhand.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)