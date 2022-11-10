In a shocking incident that took place in Jharkhand, a man was bitten by a python. According to reports, the drunk fisherman was bitten by the python which had encircled the man when he tried to go fishing. In the 29-second video clip, the man can be seen trying to escape from the clutches of the python which encircled his head and body. As the video moves further, a man can be seen coming to the drunkard's rescue, however, he fails. In the end the reptile bites the man. Viral Video: Black Panther Climbs Down Tree, Runs Away After Tourists Create Ruckus During Jungle Safari at Pench National Park.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

