A Moscow to Goa chartered flight was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. The aircraft is under isolation bay and an investigation is underway, news agency ANI reported. Security officials have reached spot and further investigation is underway. Air Vistara Flight Suffers Hydraulic Failure At Delhi Airport, Full Emergency Declared

Check Tweet:

Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Aircraft is under isolation bay, further investigation is underway: Airport officials to ANI pic.twitter.com/ActR0WR6Qz — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)