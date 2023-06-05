The court of special judge (MP-MLA) Avanish Gautam on Monday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. Awadhesh Rai was a Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai. He was shot dead on August 3 in 1991. Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and four others are accused in the case. UP Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Acquitted in 2009 Attempt to Murder Case by Ghazipur Court.

Mukhtar Ansari Convicted in Awadhesh Rai Murder Case:

Uttar Pradesh | Varanasi's MP MLA court convicts jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case. On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai's house in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/yQXvkHWT1s — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

