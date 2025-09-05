The Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Friday, August 5, received a bomb blast threat message through its official WhatsApp number, claiming "34 human bombs" would "shake" the city on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi 2025. Mumbai Police said that the sender of the message claimed that multiple human bombs in vehicles were planted across the city and warned of a large-scale attack involving RDX. "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated," ANI reported, citing Mumbai Police. Mumbai School Bomb Threat: 2 International Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Probe To Trace Sender.

Mumbai Police Gets '34 Human Bombs in 34 Cars' WhatsApp Threat Message

Mumbai Police say, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be… — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)