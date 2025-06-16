Today, June 16, the Mumbai Police said that two schools in the city received bomb threat emails. The two schools which received bomb threat emails were identified as Kanakia International School and Ryan International School. Officials of the Mumbai police said via email that the two schools received a bomb threat. However, Mumbai police said that no suspicious items had been found yet. "FIRs filed, and police are tracing the sender," Mumbai Police added. Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found.

Two International Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

