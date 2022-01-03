Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised guidelines for sealing due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. BMC issued the new guidelines owing to rising number of coronavirus cases and detection of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. In the guidelines, BMC said that the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats or wing has COVID-19 patients. The BMC also said that residents must make sure that patients and contacts shall follow the home isolation guidelines and hygiene etiquettes during home quarantine.

