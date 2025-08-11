A video going viral on social media shows the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials fining people for feeding pigeons at a kabutarkhana in Mumbai. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Girgaon Chowpatty in the city. The viral clip shows civic body officials taking action and fining a person who was feeding pigeons at the Girgaon Chowpatty. The action comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BMC should ensure controlled feeding of the birds in the city. Months ago, the state government had ordered a crackdown on "kabutarkhanas". This came weeks before the Bombay High Court on July 30 said that feeding a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and posed a health hazard to people. The high court then directed Mumbai's civic body to file FIRs against persons engaging in such an activity. Meanwhile, the ban on feeding pigeons at public and heritage spots has snowballed into a major controversy, with people protesting the closure of kabutarkhanas across the city. ‘Pigeons Starving to Death’ Due to Kabutarkhana Closure in Mumbai: Jain Community To Protest at Dadar Kabutar Khana Today, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Sudden Closure Not Appropriate.

BMC Fines People for Feeding Pigeons at Girgaon Chowpatty

