An Akasa Air cargo truck operated by a third-party ground handler accidentally rammed into a parked Akasa Air passenger aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 14. The airline confirmed the incident and said the plane is currently undergoing a thorough inspection. Akasa Air stated that it is investigating the collision alongside the ground handling company. The cause of the crash and the extent of damage to the aircraft remain unclear. The airport authorities have also been informed, and safety protocols are being reviewed. No injuries were reported in the incident. Akasa Air Faces DGCA Heat: Aviation Watchdog Issues Warning Letter to Airline’s Accountable Manager Vinay Dube Over Regulatory Lapses.

Cargo Truck Rams Parked Akasa Air Plane at Mumbai Airport

Cargo truck comes in contact with Akasa Air plane parked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; aircraft undergoing thorough inspection. — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)