In a significant development, Malvani Police apprehended two people who were printing counterfeit money and found 1,740 forged INR 500 notes among the suspects. A printer, laptop, ink, and other supplies needed to create the counterfeit currency were also seized as a result of the operation. The suspects were taken into police custody until June 4 after being arrested in the Malad Malvani area. Authorities have filed a case pertaining to forgery and counterfeiting under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to police officials, the investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the size of the racket and whether additional individuals are involved. Increased vigilance has resulted from the seizure, which has sparked worries about the city's circulation of counterfeit money. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: DRI Uncovers Counterfeit Currency Printing Operation in Subhash Nagar, Seizes Equipment and 30 Fake INR 50 Notes.

2 Held with 1,740 Counterfeit INR 500 Notes and Printing Setup in Malvani

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Malvani Police arrested two suspects and recovered 1,740 fake ₹500 notes along with printing materials, including a printer, laptop, and ink. The accused were caught in Malad Malvani and sent to police custody till June 4. The police registered a case under… pic.twitter.com/r6SQYC3MJO — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2025

