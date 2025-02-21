The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently raided a slum in Mumbai and busted a counterfeit currency printing operation operating in the Subhash Nagar area. According to the news agency IANS, the DRI team arrested a suspect and seized a computer, a printing machine, and 30 fake INR 50 notes. During the preliminary investigation, DRI officials found that the accused, Kulbeer Lal Singh, had recently moved to the area from Powai. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Park Site Police Station. Mumbai: Woman Swallows 84 Cocaine Capsules to Smuggle Drugs, Arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

DRI Busts Counterfeit Currency Printing Operation

#BREAKING: In Subhash Nagar, Mumbai, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) raided a slum and uncovered a counterfeit currency printing operation. The team arrested a suspect and seized a computer, printing machine, and 30 fake 50-rupee notes. The operation was carried out… pic.twitter.com/AlmbhDI6oC — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)