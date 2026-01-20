A mysterious circular water current was spotted in the deep sea about 66 nautical miles off the Vasai coast near Mumbai. The sighting of the water swirl has sparked panic among fishermen community. The phenomenon, which surfaced recently through video footage from a fishing boat named 'Om Namah Shivay,' showed muddy water erupting forcefully from the seabed in a circular motion. While fishermen expressed fears that the activity could be linked to seismic shifts in the earthquake-prone Palghar district, the Fisheries Department has suggested it might instead be related to an ONGC gas pipeline. Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the unusual water movement is not known. Mumbai: Man Caught Dumping Trash Into Arabian Sea Near Gateway of India, Video Goes Viral.

Mysterious Circular Current in Deep Sea About 66 Nautical Miles off Vasai Coast Near Mumbai

