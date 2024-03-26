A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Mulund area today, March 26. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted on the sixth floor of a commercial building in Mulund West. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Work to rescue people stranded in the building is underway. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in High-Rise Building in Wadala Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Mulund

Mumbai | Fire breaks out on the sixth floor of a commercial building in Mulund West, no injuries reported; work to rescue stranded persons underway — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Fire at Avior Corporate Park in Mulund

Fire at Avior Corporate Park in Mulund⚠️ Tens of Fire Brigades at spot. Hope it doesn't become another Dreams Mall. Sad incident considering Closure of Financial Year. Hope everyone is Safe. #Mulund @mulund_info pic.twitter.com/rbCgI4dkfr — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) March 26, 2024

