Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Wadala area of Mumbai on Friday at 11 PM, an official said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, the official added.

The fire occurred in the Dosti Ambrosia building in Wadala, according to an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Smoke was reported on the 26th floor of the building, which has a total of thirty-eight floors above ground level. The MFB declared a Level-1 emergency at 11:23 PM, the official said.

Efforts to control the fire are currently underway, with four fire engines and one ambulance on the scene, the official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

