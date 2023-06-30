Police on Friday arrested a man from Nalasopara for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman in a moving local train in Mumbai. The accused was identified as Roshan Patel. He was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident occurred on Thursday night when the accused hopped onto the train compartment at Grant Road station in Mumbai, saw the girl and, started making obscene gestures and faces at her, hurled vulgar abuses. Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: Woman Commuter Molested, Harassed Aboard Running Train Near Grant Road Station, Case Registered.

