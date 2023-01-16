Malvani police have arrested a 33-year-old painter and seized fake currency notes in Rs 200 denomination from him. The accused, Haneef Sheikh, had Rs 60000 of fake notes with him. The seized notes have been sent for investigation and further probe into the incident is underway. Gujarat: Fake Notes With ‘Reverse Bank of India’ Printed on Them Recovered From Ambulance in Surat

Check Tweet:

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A 33-yr-old painter Haneef Sheikh arrested by Malvani Police & fake Indian currency notes in the Rs 200 denomination banknotes seized from him. The seized notes, with a face value of Rs 60,000 have been sent for investigation. Further probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/ZbW4HtRcBG — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)