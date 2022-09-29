Police on Thursday recovered fake notes worth more than 25 crores from an ambulance in Surat, Gujarat. This incident is from Kamrej police station area of the district. SP Hitesh said that the police stopped an ambulance on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Road on the basis of secret information. When it was investigated, 1290 packets of fake notes of 2000 rupees were recovered. The police have seized fake notes worth Rs 25.80 crore.

Check Tweet:

Surat, Gujarat |On basis of inputs received by Kamrej police, an ambulance was intercepted on Ahmedabad-Mumbai road. On questioning driver & checking vehicle, 6 cartons containing 1290 packets of Rs 2000 counterfeit notes worth Rs 25.80 crores, was found: Hitesh Joysar, SP Rural pic.twitter.com/wWiItpmQpa — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

