An underground metro train on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 was evacuated on Friday afternoon, October 3, after it developed a technical issue, news agency PTI reported, citing Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) as saying. According to the report, the train, moving towards Acharya Atre Chowk, suffered a snag while approaching Santacruz station around 2.44 pm on October 3. As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz station, and no injuries were reported. “As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz station and later moved to the Bandra-Kurla Complex loopline for a detailed technical inspection,” the corporation said in a statement. Mumbai Metro Line 3: Connectivity Boost for Mumbaikars As BKC-Colaba Phase 2A Section Likely To Become Operational by March 2025.

Mumbai Metro Train Suffers Technical Snag on Aqua Line 3

A technical snag on a Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 train near Santacruz station on Friday led to a brief scare. The train was heading towards Acharya Atre Chowk when the issue occurred at 2:44 pm. No injuries were reported. Passengers were safely evacuated at Santacruz station, and… pic.twitter.com/3ButdyQdke — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 3, 2025

