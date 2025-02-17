Mumbai, February 17: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 93.1% of the BKC-Colaba phase of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 project. To expedite operations, MMRC plans to commission the BKC-Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli section (Phase 2A) by the end of March 2025.

Currently, 98.9% of the stations in Phase 2A are complete, with architectural and system work progressing rapidly. System installation in this phase is 85.8% finished, and final steps, including safety certification, are underway. The Maharashtra government recently directed MMRC to operationalize this phase within 100 days. Mumbai Metro Lines 7 and 2A Get CCRS Nod for Full-Speed Operations.

Metro Line 3’s first section, Aarey-BKC (12 km), was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2024 but has seen lower-than-expected ridership. Officials anticipate a surge in passenger numbers once the full 33.5 km Aarey-Colaba route is operational. MMRC currently operates 96 daily services on this line, connecting key locations, including both terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Mumbai Metro 3 Inauguration in Thane: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BKC to Aarey JVLR Section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 Worth Around INR 14,120 Crores (Watch Video).

Metro Line 3 includes 10 stations: BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, CSMIA T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony JVLR. It also integrates with Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) at Marol Naka.

With work on the BKC-Colaba segment progressing swiftly, MMRC aims to complete the full Metro 3 corridor soon, improving Mumbai’s connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

