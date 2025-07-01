Yet another incident of linguistic intolerance has come to light in Maharashtra, where MNS workers reportedly slapped a shopkeeper for not speaking in Marathi. The incident took place in Mumbai's Mira Road area, where members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), including Mira-Bhayander Deputy Mayor Karan Kandangire, confronted the owner of a sweet shop after he responded in Hindi when asked for water. The MNS workers insisted that the shopkeeper speak Marathi, and when he refused, tensions escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the workers repeatedly slapping the shopkeeper. The MNS accused the shopkeeper of disrespecting the state’s language and culture. Pune Shocker: MNS Workers Slap Marathi Employee at Maharashtra Bank for Intervening in Language Dispute With Branch Manager in Lonavala (Watch Video).

Shopkeeper Slapped for Not Speaking Marathi in Mumbai

महाराष्ट्र में मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने मराठी न बोलने पर एक दुकानदार को थप्पड़ मार दिया !! pic.twitter.com/JHU6CSVrJM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 1, 2025

