Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it has allowed 803 mosques to install loudspeakers. Officials said that applications seeking permission to install loudspeakers were received from 1144 mosques. However, no permission was given to install loudspeakers in mosques located in the silent zone.

