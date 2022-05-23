The Mumbai Police on Monday took to Twitter and cautioned citizens against falling prey to various types of fraudsters. Sharing a picture, the Mumbai Police said that the different elements of fraudsters include fraud calls, emails, fraudulent links, messages, social media, and third-party loan apps. The post comes amid several cases of online fraud being reported and cases of loan sharks troubling citizens coming forward. "One must report the matter to the local police station for prompt action," the tweet said.

Check tweet:

Don’t fall prey to these Elements of the fraudster. One must report the matter to the local police station for prompt action. #ElementsOfFraudster#SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/DnyHA9d7lS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)