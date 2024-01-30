The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police arrested Lalit Tekchandani, a prominent builder and director of Supreme Constructions, on Tuesday for allegedly duping several homebuyers in his Taloja project in Navi Mumbai. The EOW had conducted raids at various premises linked to Tekchandani last Friday and interrogated him for nine hours before taking him into custody. He is facing five criminal cases, including the latest one registered at Chembur police station. "The police registered a case against the accused Lalit Tekchandani and others under sections 420, 406 and other sections of the IPC. The case involves 160 home buyers who collectively lost Rs 44 crores," Mumbai Police said. Mumbai: Borivali-Based CA Arrested for 'Rs 3,000-Crore Scam Involving Corporate House' Post on X, Uploading Company's Bank Statement.

Builder Lalit Tekchandani Arrested

Maharashtra | Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested builder Lalit Tekchandani in a cheating case after a nine-hour interrogation today. The police registered a case against the accused Lalit Tekchandani and others under sections 420, 406 and other sections of the… — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

