Mumbai, January 29: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 30-year-old chartered accountant (CA) for allegedly making "false and malicious" allegations about a scam on social media. The accused, in his post, said that a Rs 3,000-crore financial scam involving a corporate house had taken place. He also uploaded the company's bank statement while tagging the firm and claiming that the amount was deposited in its account.

The accused, identified as Mohit Jain, a Borivali-based CA, was arrested by the crime intelligence unit of Mumbai police on charges of cheating, forgery, breach of trust and defamation, reports Times of India. The incident came to light after the cyber cell of the south region in December 2023 lodged a complaint stating that a user identified as @satya_karma had posted fake news on X. Nine Booked for Duping Navi Mumbai Woman, Others of Rs 2.97 Crore in Investment Fraud.

The X user had also tagged a few newspapers in his post. The user alleged that there was a financial scam of Rs 3,000 crore, and the amount was deposited in the bank account of the company. Post this, the company lodged an FIR against the unidentified person with the police. The police have launched a probe to ascertain how Jain procured the private documents of the company.

They also suspect the involvement of a few more people and have added charges of criminal conspiracy against Jain. "Prima facie, it is suspected that the accused uploaded the bank statements of various people on social media and then blackmailed them to extort money. The other reason could be to defame the company and cause them huge losses," a police officer said. SIM Swap Fraud in Mumbai: Elderly Man Loses Rs 90 Lakh To 20-Year-Old Fraudster, Finds Out About Scam After One Rupee Gets Deducted From Account.

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 24.05 lakh after being promised high returns in a scheme of purchase of kola nuts. Notably, the kola nut is rich in caffeine and acts as a central nervous system stimulant. Police officials said that the fraudsters lured the victim to invest in a scheme to purchase of kola nuts and promised him lucrative returns.

