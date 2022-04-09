On Saturday, Mumbai Police's Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil removed DCP (Zone II), Yogesh Kumar from his post for failing to discharge his duties in connection with the protest outside the Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In Kumar's place, DCP of Mumbai Crime Branch Nilotpal has been appointed as the new DCP of Mumbai Zone 2.

