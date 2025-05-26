Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Mumbai on Monday, May 26, led to flooding at Worli's Acharya Atre Chowk station on Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line). Rainwater breached a preventive barrier meant to block water ingress, causing mild inundation inside the station premises. Video from the site showed water gushing down the stairways, with some passengers navigating the flooded area with pants rolled up. In response, MMRDA temporarily closed the station as a precautionary measure. The Mumbai Metro later issued a public notice, announcing that train services on Metro Line-3 have been temporarily curtailed due to the incident. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for City and Adjoining Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Districts; Check Latest Weather Forecast.

Newly Inaugurated Worli Metro Station on Aqua Line 3 Flooded Amid Heavy Rains

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)