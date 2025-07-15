Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, July 15. The city has been receiving on-and-off showers for the past few days. That said, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, July 15 (Tuesday). IMD changed the yellow alert to an Orange alert and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Soon after rains lashed Mumbai, citizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. Weather Forecast Today, July 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Aarey Is Full with Water Stream

It has been good monsoon rains in Mumbai since last 12 hrs... Aarey is full with water streams 💦😊@munbai#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/0UaWH0NA4I — bij semwal (@bizjsem) July 15, 2025

Mumbai Rains

Never sir....It's like heartbeat of Mumbai..you have to do everything with rains — mOHD aQIB Jaipur (@asliaqib) July 15, 2025

Possibility of Heavy to Very Heavy Rains During Next 2-3 Hours

15 July,12.15 noon, Thundering continuously ovr Mumbai Thane, NM last 30 min with radar obs indicate intense to very intense convection ovr city with cloud heights upto 7-8km Possibility of heavy to very heavy rains during next 2,3 hrs. Pl Watch for low lying areas.@RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0hS0nP4Ag1 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2025

#MumbaiRains

IMD given red alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri expected heavy rains in this area and Orange alert for Mumbai, Pune, Satara. Moderate to heavy rains expected. Stay Safe#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HiTZRLBoZg — Maharashtra Rains (@Maharashtr19450) July 15, 2025

Moderate to Heavy Rains in Western Suburbs of Mumbai

Video of People Enjoying Mumbai Rains

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)