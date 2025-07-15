Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, July 15. The city has been receiving on-and-off showers for the past few days. That said, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, July 15 (Tuesday). IMD changed the yellow alert to an Orange alert and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Soon after rains lashed Mumbai, citizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. Weather Forecast Today, July 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.
Aarey Is Full with Water Stream
It has been good monsoon rains in Mumbai since last 12 hrs... Aarey is full with water streams 💦😊@munbai#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/0UaWH0NA4I
— bij semwal (@bizjsem) July 15, 2025
Mumbai Rains
Never sir....It's like heartbeat of Mumbai..you have to do everything with rains
— mOHD aQIB Jaipur (@asliaqib) July 15, 2025
Possibility of Heavy to Very Heavy Rains During Next 2-3 Hours
15 July,12.15 noon, Thundering continuously ovr Mumbai Thane, NM last 30 min with radar obs indicate intense to very intense convection ovr city with cloud heights upto 7-8km
Possibility of heavy to very heavy rains during next 2,3 hrs.
Pl Watch for low lying areas.@RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0hS0nP4Ag1
— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2025
#MumbaiRains
IMD given red alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri expected heavy rains in this area and
Orange alert for Mumbai, Pune, Satara. Moderate to heavy rains expected.
Stay Safe#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HiTZRLBoZg
— Maharashtra Rains (@Maharashtr19450) July 15, 2025
Moderate to Heavy Rains in Western Suburbs of Mumbai
Moderate to heavy rains in western suburbs of #Mumbai a while ago.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ESSIHo3jut
— Natarajan Ganesan (@natarajan88) July 15, 2025
Video of People Enjoying Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains😍❤️⛈️#MumbaiRains #Rains pic.twitter.com/seHtOmrJkG
— NISHI.K...., (@thenishiik) July 15, 2025
Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates
