Weather updates for Tuesday, July 15, indicate varying conditions across major cities, according to the IMD. Mumbai experiences a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while Delhi faces thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai is under a yellow alert with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning. Bengaluru is expected to see moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, and Hyderabad may witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla reports thunderstorms with rain, and Kolkata sees a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers, along with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Weather Forecast Today, July 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, July 15

Delhi Weather Today, July 15

Chennai Weather Today, July 15

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 15

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 15

Kolkata Weather Today, July 15

Shimla Weather Today, July 15

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)