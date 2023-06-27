On Monday, June 26, Mumbai was greeted with a rainy morning as numerous parts of the city experienced light to moderate downpours. Since yesterday, there has been a lot of rain in the city, and on Sunday, there were traffic jams in a few places. Over the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs could expect periodic moderate to heavy rainfall, according to the IMD. While some people enjoyed rain from their balconies, others were stuck in traffic jams. Netizens shared pictures and videos of the weather on social media. Heavy Rainfall Continues in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Other Parts of MMR; Orange Alert Issued.

Mumbai Rains!

Enjoying Mumbai Rains!

Balcony with a cozy chair and a cup of coffee in hand in this weather.. Pure Heaven..🤌🤌 #MumbaiRains #Mumbaikaars #Rains pic.twitter.com/cGjzMI7TTj — ✌️ (@sarcastheticss) June 26, 2023

Mumbai Monsoon!

Mumbai Drenched!

Mumbai Rains Traffic!

