Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 8,063 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city.

The active coronavirus caseload jumped to 1,17,437 on Sunday. In Mumbai, the overall recovery rate stands at 85 percent.

#CoronavirusUpdates 9th January, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 19474 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 8063 Total Recovered Pts. - 7,78,119 Overall Recovery Rate - 85% Total Active Pts. - 117437 Doubling Rate - 41 Days Growth Rate (2 Jan - 8 Jan)- 1.66%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)