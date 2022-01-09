Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 8,063 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city.
The active coronavirus caseload jumped to 1,17,437 on Sunday. In Mumbai, the overall recovery rate stands at 85 percent.
9th January, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 19474
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 8063
Total Recovered Pts. - 7,78,119
Overall Recovery Rate - 85%
Total Active Pts. - 117437
Doubling Rate - 41 Days
Growth Rate (2 Jan - 8 Jan)- 1.66%#NaToCorona
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 9, 2022
