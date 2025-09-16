A three-storey automated car parking system collapsed on Monday, September 15, at the Tridhaatu Aaroha society in Mumbai’s Matunga, damaging several vehicles, as seen in the video. The mechanical platform, operated via a switch, gave way around 3:15 PM at the 17-storey building on KAS Road near King’s Circle Station. Fortunately, no one was injured. The society has been occupied for over three years without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) or a fire NOC. Reportedly, witnesses recalled a loud thud as all three levels of the automated puzzle parking system came crashing down. As per reports, officials from the BMC’s building and factories department confirmed the collapse, while Tridhaatu Realty stated that maintenance work was underway at the time. Malad Building Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured As Portion of Slab of Under-Construction Building Crashes in Mumbai; Terrifying Videos Surface.

3-Storey Automated Parking Platform Crashes in Matunga

#Mumbai Visuals of a Mechanical Car Parking Lot that came crashing down yesterday damaging many cars at Matunga nr SIES School, KingsCircle.#Accident#Matunga pic.twitter.com/A0XwKx8joO — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mumbai Matters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)