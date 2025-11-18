In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 39-year-old man was beaten to death in the city. According to Mumbai police, the man from Gujarat was brutally beaten to death at Santek Coated Steels office complex in Girgaon between 1:00-1:30 AM. The deceased man was later identified as Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary. Cops said that Chaudhary was attacked with a wooden stool and a fire extinguisher by Suraj Sanjay Mandal (22). After the incident came to light, the VP Road Police arrested the accused and are investigating the motive behind the attack. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Wife With Sharp Object, Attempts Suicide in Girgaon; Investigation Underway.

Man Beaten to Death in Girgaon, Accused Arrested

