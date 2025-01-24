In a tragic incident on Friday, 21-year-old Harsh Santosh Mhaske, son of police constable Santosh Mhaske, allegedly died by suicide using his father’s service revolver. The incident occurred at their residence in the Century Mill MHADA building, Prabhadevi, between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm.Constable Mhaske, deployed with the Special Protection Unit for a senior political leader, was away when the incident happened. No suicide note was found at the scene, and police are investigating how Harsh accessed the revolver. Further investigation is underway. Noida: ‘Depressed’ Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Building, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

21-Year-Old Son of Mumbai Constable Dies by Suicide with Service Revolver

Son of a Mumbai Police Constable died allegedly by suicide after shooting himself. The deceased was a 20-year-old youth. The deceased's father works in the Special Protection Unit of Mumbai Police, says Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

