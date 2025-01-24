A tragic incident occurred in Noida's Surfababad area where a 32-year-old woman reportedly jumped from a building and died on the spot. The incident has shocked the local community, and a video of the woman jumping has gone viral on social media, capturing the horrifying moment. The police reached the scene in the Sector-113 area and found that the woman, a resident of Sector 73, Noida, had fallen from the roof of the building. The exact reason for the suicide remains unclear, and authorities have yet to confirm any details. The police took the body for post-mortem after conducting an inquest. The woman’s family was present at the scene. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

‘Depressed’ Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Building

नोएडा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में सेक्टर 113 थाना क्षेत्र के सर्फाबाद इलाके में शुक्रवार सुबह एक महिला ने बिल्डिंग की छठी मंजिल से कूद कर अपनी जान दे दी। pic.twitter.com/Kgct5BN105 — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 24, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

