On the occasion of Holi 2023, the Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday penalised more than 10,000 bikers for not wearing a helmet and 73 motorists for drunk driving. Besides, 65 bikers and 8 four-wheelers were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. The traffic officials also fined 746 bikers for triple riding and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless. Holi 2023 Celebration: Mumbaikars Celebrate Festival of Colours at Iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai (See Pics).

Mumbai Traffic Police Fine 746 Bikers for Triple Riding

Mumbai Traffic police fined 746 bikers for triple riding and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless: Mumbai Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

