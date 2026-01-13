New Delhi, January 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lohri, wishing for happiness and prosperity across the country. In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri!" His greetings come as millions across North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, celebrate the traditional winter harvest festival. The festival, which marks the end of the winter solstice and the arrival of longer days, is being observed today with traditional bonfires and community gatherings. Government officials noted that the Prime Minister’s message emphasizes the spirit of togetherness and the cultural significance of the harvest season. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her best wishes, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening national unity. Lohri 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Lohri 2026

Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/pXhBnAm4uM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)