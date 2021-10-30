Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, will be released from jail on Saturday. Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Nitin Waychal received release order and the formalities of his release should be completed in 1-2 hours.

Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

Mumbai | We have received Aryan Khan's release order. The process of his release should be completed in 1-2 hours: Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail pic.twitter.com/rAyriIfEyX — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

