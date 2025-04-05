Haunted by the gruesome Meerut murder where Muskan and her lover killed her husband and hid the body in a blue drum, a woman in Uttar Pradesh has approached police after her husband allegedly used the case to threaten her. Saumaiya Saleem, who works at an insurance firm, told Uparkot police that her husband Faisal Ansari sent her videos of the Muskan case, saying he’d make her “disappear” without using a drum. She also accused him of secretly filming her and physically abusing her since their 2023 marriage. Her in-laws allegedly demanded money and told her she deserved to be killed. Saumaiya filed the complaint fearing her life could end like the chilling “Muskan and blue drum” case. Police are investigating. Muskan Rastogi Performed ‘Obscene Dance’ After Brutally Killing Her Husband Saurabh Rajput? Haryana Model Palak Saini’s Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Wife Seeks Police Help After Husband’s Chilling Threat

