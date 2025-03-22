A video has gone viral on social media showing Saurabh Rajput murder case accused Muskan Rastogi dancing in a one-piece has gone viral. The video claims to show Muskan Rastogi dancing in a room with another woman. However, journalists Sachin Gupta and Himanshu Kumar Mishra, who fact-checked the video, said the woman in the video is not Muskan Rastogi but Palak Saini, a model from Haryana. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Accused Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Gupta Seen Celebrating Holi Together Days After Horrific Meerut Killing (Watch Video).

Muskan Rastogi Caught Dancing in One-Piece After Chopping Her Husband Into 15 Pieces?

🔴 मेरठ: पति के कत्ल के बाद मुस्कान का कथित वीडियो वायरल 🎥💃 🚨 किक्की सिंह के X हैंडल पर पोस्ट हुआ वीडियो 🖤 ब्लैक वनपीस में होटल के कमरे में डांस करती दिखी मुस्कान 🔊 वीडियो में एक युवक की आवाज और एक लड़की भी नजर आई 🗡️ बॉयफ्रेंड साहिल के साथ मिलकर किया था पति सौरभ का कत्ल 🛢️… pic.twitter.com/a3X3TugRsl — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 22, 2025

Video Claims Muskan Rastogi Danced After Chopping Her Husband Into 15 Pieces

गौर से देखिए यह वही मुस्कान रस्तोगी है जिसने अपने पति को 15 टुकड़ों में काट दिया है नंगी होकर तो पहले से ही घूम रही थी बस ग्राहक नहीं मिल रहा था pic.twitter.com/7QbYppcyp3 — Kikki Singh (@singh_kikki) March 21, 2025

Here's Fact Check

Video Is Not of Muskan Rastogi but of Palak Saini

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)