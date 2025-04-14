A disturbing incident from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has come to light where a Muslim girl was harassed and assaulted by a mob for being in the company of a man from another community. The man, reportedly a colleague of the girl’s mother, was accompanying her when they were surrounded by miscreants. In a viral video, one of the attackers is seen pulling off the girl's veil while the crowd heckles and physically assaults the duo. The girl was also reportedly beaten, and her burqa was torn in the scuffle. Acting on her complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested six men, identified as Sartaj, Shadab, Umar, Arsh, Shoaib, and Shami, who were allegedly involved in the assault. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: 2 Men Injured After Bike Collides With Truck While Crossing Road in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Veil Pulled Off, Girl Assaulted in UP; 6 Arrested

Muslim Girl Harassed in Muzaffarnagar

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Muzaffarnagar, multiple men misbehaved with a Muslim girl who was with a man from other community. The man works with the mother of the girl at a local bank. The crowd could be seen heckling and assaulting the duo. In the viral video, a… pic.twitter.com/wYt3zxYp6e — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 14, 2025

