In a disturbing road accident in Muzaffarnagar, two men were injured after their bike collided with a truck while attempting to cross the road. The incident, which took place on April 6 at around 7 AM in the Chorawala area of Kakrauli police station, was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. The video shows the two men on the bike crossing without checking for oncoming traffic, leading to the fatal crash. The bike collided with the truck, causing both riders to sustain injuries. After the accident, bystanders quickly rushed to help the victims. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: Driver Injured After Overloaded Truck Loses Control, Topples on E-Rickshaw in UP’s Titavi; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bike Collides With Truck in UP

न दाएं देखना है, न बाएं देखना है। डायरेक्ट रोड क्रॉस कर दो। एक्सीडेंट होगा तो बड़े वाहन वाले पर इल्ज़ाम ठोक देंगे। 📍 जिला मुजफ्फरनगर, यूपी pic.twitter.com/OmKxquUpvu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)