In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana, 24-year-old Ujjwal Rana, a BA second-year student at DAV PG Degree College, attempted self-immolation inside a classroom after alleging harassment by principal Pradeep Kumar Singh for being unable to pay fees. Minutes before the act, Ujjwal recorded a video accusing the principal of assault and humiliation for supporting poor students. In a handwritten note, he blamed the principal and three police personnel, saying they threatened him instead of helping. The incident sparked protests outside the college, with students demanding justice. Police have booked the principal under BNS sections 352 and 351(3). Defending himself, principal Pradeep Singh courted controversy by saying, “He owns a mobile worth INR 25,000 and a motorcycle worth INR 1 lakh - how is he poor or Dalit?” Ujjwal remains in critical condition at a Meerut hospital. Muzaffarnagar: School Van Runs Over Toddler While Picking Up Student in UP, Driver Arrested After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Student Sets Himself Ablaze Over Fee Harassment

He is Pradeep Kumar Singh, Principal of the DAV college where a student attempted self immolation over fees dues. Pradeep Singh while speaking to media said: "He (Ujjawal Rana) owns a ₹25k worth mobile. Drives a motorcycle worth ₹1 lakh. How is he poor or Dalit?" https://t.co/IzwYmJ5Yes pic.twitter.com/0hNs9oRqcP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

