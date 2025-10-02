A violent clash between two groups of youths erupted on Achole Road in Palghar's Nalasopara near Mumbai on Wednesday night, October 1. The violent brawl caused panic and briefly disrupted traffic. The altercation, which began as a verbal spat near Bedekar Galli over a minor issue, quickly escalated into a full-blown street fight. Passersby captured the brawl on their mobile phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media. Despite efforts by bystanders to defuse the situation, both groups continued to attack each other, leading to a tense atmosphere in the area. Police are expected to take action based on the viral video. Palghar Shocker: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Assault Auto-Rickshaw Driver for ‘Anti-Marathi’ Remarks Near Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

2 Groups Fight on Street in Palghar's Nala Sopara Near Mumbai

