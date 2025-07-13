A video showing an auto-rickshaw driver being beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Maharashtra's Palghar district for 'anti-Marathi' remarks has gone viral on social media. According to the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, the auto-rickshaw driver was taught a befitting lesson and asserted that anyone insulting the Marathi language and the state will be given a reply in the "true Shiv Sena style". Police on Sunday said they have seen the video but not received any formal complaint in the matter so far, hence no case has been registered as of now, PTI reported. ‘Nahi Aata Marathi, Kya Karega?’: MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Assault Auto-Rickshaw Driver for ‘Anti-Marathi’ Remarks

