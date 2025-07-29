In a disturbing incident in Telangana, a woman reportedly abandoned her child in Nalgonda, allegedly for her Instagram lover. It is reported that the woman abandoned her 15-month-old boy named Dhanus, who was found crying alone at the RTC bus stand. The entire incident was caught on CCTV footage, which shows the boy's mother, Naveena, deliberately leaving her son behind before getting on a motorcycle with her Instagram lover and fleeing. It is also learnt that Naveena, who is said to be a resident of Hyderabad, was allegedly in a relationship with the man whom she met through Instagram. It is claimed that she was chatting with her Instagram lover for several months. It is also reported that Dhanush cried "Mummy" and recognised his mother when he was shown the CCTV footage. After the incident, cops brought in Naveena and her husband for counselling, along with the man she eloped with. Later, cops returned the child to his father. Food Poisoning in Telangana: 32 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Chicken Meals in Ashram Gurukul School in Nalgonda.

Woman Abandons Child for Instagram Lover in Nalgonda

CCTV Footage of the Incident Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Indian Things (@just.indian.things)

