In a tragic road accident on the Warangal-Hyderabad Highway, two people were killed and two others severely injured when their speeding car collided with a lorry on Thursday, January 16. The tragic incident occurred near Raigiri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district when the car rammed into the lorry from behind as it was turning left for a petrol pump. The victims, a woman and her daughter, were residents of Mahabubabad district. Disturbing videos from the site have surfaced, showing the wrecked car wedged halfway under the lorry. Telangana Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Woman Walking on Road Before Flipping 3 Times in Nagarkurnool; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Mother, Daughter Die in Telangana Road Accident

Tragic #RoadAccident, woman and daughter died, while 2 others sustained severe injuries, when the #Speeding car they were traveling on #Warangal - #Hyderabad Highway, rammed into a lorry from behind, when it was turning left for petrol pump near #Raigiri in #Yadadri #Bhuvanagiri… pic.twitter.com/rXpSIo5HRP — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 16, 2025

