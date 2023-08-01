Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted two international drug cartels that were operating through the darknet. Shah said that the cartel was busted in a major crackdown on the narcotics trade. He also said that 22 people were arrested with a huge cache of 29,103 blots of deadly LSD in the last three months. The BJP leader further said that the breakthrough was achieved in pursuing PM Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India. "It reaffirms our belief that no matter what advanced technology drug traffickers employ, they can never escape the clutches of our agencies," Shah added. NCB Team Seizes Ganja, Arrests Two Peddlers in Jharkhand’s Palamu.

NCB Busts International Drug Cartels

