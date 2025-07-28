Today, July 2, MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a protest outside the Parliament against All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi's derogatory remark against Dimple Yadav. A video shared by ANI, NDA MPs are seen sloganering against Sajid Rashidi outside the parliament. "Nari shakt ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan", the MPs are heard saying in the video. Maulana Sajid Rashidi triggered a massive uproar in the country with his offensive and misogynistic comments targeting Dimple Yadav. During a television channel debate last week, Sajid Rashidi criticised Dimple Yadav for visiting a mosque without covering her head. Rashidi cited what he called an "embarrassing" picture from the meeting of Dimple Yadav, who was wearing a saree. "Look at her (Dimple Yadav's) back. It is naked," he added. The AIIA President also said that the other woman in the meeting, Samajwadi MP Iqra Hasan, had covered her head. ‘Mistakes Happen the First Time’: Dimple Yadav’s Witty Take On ‘Who God Created First’ Leaves Audience, Akhilesh Yadav in Splits; Video Goes Viral.

NDA MPs Protest Against Sajid Rashidi's 'Weird' Remark on Dimple Yadav

Video Shows NDA MPs Raising Slogans Against Sajid Rashidi

#WATCH | Delhi | NDA MPs hold a protest outside the Parliament against All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi's derogatory remark against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate pic.twitter.com/S1zItXjatW — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

