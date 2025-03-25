Dimple Yadav, three-time MP and wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, recently took a witty dig at the age-old question, who did God create first, men or women? Addressing an audience, she remarked, "Bhagwaan ne pehle purushon ko banaya hoga... kyunki pehli baar banane mein galti reh jaati hai, lekin dusri baar bhagwaan ne mahilayen banayi hai" (God must have created men first because mistakes happen the first time, then he made women), sparking laughter among the crowd. Even Akhilesh Yadav couldn’t hold back his amusement at the remark. However, shifting to a serious tone, she pointed out persistent gender inequalities, stating that men's dreams are often prioritised over women's. She urged women to step forward and fight for their rightful place in society. The video of her witty yet thought-provoking statement has now gone viral on social media. ‘Now PDA Is Their Target’: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred.

‘Mistakes Happen First’: Dimple Yadav’s Take on Men’s Creation Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIDDAAN (@kiddaan)

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Laughs as Dimple Yadav Jokes About Men’s Creation

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)